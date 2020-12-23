Popular Restaurant Group's New Long Island Eatery Off To Strong Start

Eight weeks after its October opening, a new Long Island eatery has attracted attention for its gourmet wood-fired pizzas, elaborate appetizers, and craft cocktails.

Ella's in Huntington, a member of Long Island's Old Fields restaurant group, has a cozy interior and a mouth-watering menu.

Among its imaginative appetizers are:

Zuchinni bread with roasted tomato and corn purée

400-day aged Surryano ham

Stracciatella mozzarella—fresh-pulled mozzarella curds on a French baguette

'Nduja, duck fat butter, and bread, served with a spicy pork spread

The establishment's entrees include

Wings, cooked in the restaurant's wood-fired oven

Grilled octopus

Bronzino

Bulgogi Pintxos, with ground pork, veal, and beef patties, gochujang mayo, red peppers, carrots

The most eye-catching section of Ella's menu is its pizza selection, with a number of unique options:

The "Anthem of the Sun," named after the Grateful Dead's second album, made with heirloom cherry tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, baby spinach, red and green peppers

The "Vintage Collection," topped with spinach, artichoke hearts, béchamel, and prosciutto

The "Dark Side of the Moon," named for Pink Floyd's hit '73 album, made with smoked duck, brie cream, caramelized onions, and mozzarella

The "Nice & Smooth," mission Figs, jam, prosciutto, honey, goat cheese, and almonds

The Old Fields restaurant group has another eatery in Huntington, the Old Fields Barbecue, along with locations in Setauket, Port Jefferson, and Greenlawn.

Open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends, prospective patrons can eat at Ella's at its New York Avenue brick and mortar or order online for pickup.

