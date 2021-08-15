New York’s Northwell Health Nurse Choir Will Appear On America’s Got Talent

A choir comprised of 18 frontline nurses from the largest health system in New York has made it to the America's Got Talent live show.

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir is set to perform live on air at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 17, on NBC-TV. The performance will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Ahead of their audition for the show, the members of the choir discussed the hardships they faced being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and how music has brought them hope. The group hopes to spread joy and the message that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's going to touch a lot of people," Simon Cowell said after the choir's audition. "People are going to remember this audition. I'm going to remember this audition."

Watch the choir's audition here.

