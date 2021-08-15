Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police Searching For Missing Nassau County 15-Year-Old
Lifestyle

New York’s Northwell Health Nurse Choir Will Appear On America’s Got Talent

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Northwell Health Nurse Choir performing on America's Got Talent.
The Northwell Health Nurse Choir performing on America's Got Talent. Photo Credit: America's Got Talent

A choir comprised of 18 frontline nurses from the largest health system in New York has made it to the America's Got Talent live show.

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir is set to perform live on air at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 17, on NBC-TV. The performance will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 

Ahead of their audition for the show, the members of the choir discussed the hardships they faced being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and how music has brought them hope. The group hopes to spread joy and the message that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. 

"It's going to touch a lot of people," Simon Cowell said after the choir's audition. "People are going to remember this audition. I'm going to remember this audition."

Watch the choir's audition here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.