New Long Island Restaurant Cited For 'Great Drinks, Delicious Food'

A new Long Island restaurant is offering guests a variety of craft cocktails and Peruvian-inspired dishes.

The Last Word, located in Suffolk County, opened in September.

The restaurant is located at 13 Wall St. in Huntington.

Menu offerings include shrimp tacos and codfish tacos, tomato salad, and a fried seafood platter. Check out the full menu here.

The cocktail menu features an "Apple Thyme Sour," the "Tigre Martini," along with the "Gin For Breakfast," which is made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch infused gin, lemon, honey, and ginger.

"Great new fusion restaurant and cocktail bar addition to Huntington Village," Michael M., of Huntington, said in a Yelp review. "A must-go for anyone wanting great drinks and delicious food. Great staff and owners this place is a winner."

