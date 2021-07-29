New 'Dessert Cafe' In Nassau County Offers Pastries, Gelato, More

A new cafe that specializes in sugary treats opened its doors on Long Island earlier this summer.

Sugar Bae Dessert Cafe is located at 259 W Old Country Road in Hicksville. The cafe opened earlier in the summer, and it hosted its grand opening on the Fourth of July, according to its website.

The cafe's online menu lists a variety of coffee drinks, including cold brew, and a number of bubble tea flavors, such as rose, watermelon and taro.

"Love the ambiance! Beautiful flower wall and they also do selfie coffees!" Rinku P., of Jamaica, New York, wrote on Yelp. "You can upload a picture of your liking or even select from the ones they have!"

A number of crepes are also listed on the menu, including "Apple Pie Oh My," which is topped with salted caramel drizzle, and "Sweet Cheese," which includes New York cheesecake and fresh strawberries. The menu also features pastries, gelato and a "build your own" crepe and bubble waffle option.

