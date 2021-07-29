Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 50-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Mercedes On Nassau County Roadway
Lifestyle

New 'Dessert Cafe' In Nassau County Offers Pastries, Gelato, More

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Bubble waffle with whipped cream
Bubble waffle with whipped cream Photo Credit: Rinku P. / Yelp

A new cafe that specializes in sugary treats opened its doors on Long Island earlier this summer.

Sugar Bae Dessert Cafe is located at 259 W Old Country Road in Hicksville. The cafe opened earlier in the summer, and it hosted its grand opening on the Fourth of July, according to its website.

The cafe's online menu lists a variety of coffee drinks, including cold brew, and a number of bubble tea flavors, such as rose, watermelon and taro.

"Love the ambiance! Beautiful flower wall and they also do selfie coffees!" Rinku P., of Jamaica, New York, wrote on Yelp. "You can upload a picture of your liking or even select from the ones they have!"

A number of crepes are also listed on the menu, including "Apple Pie Oh My," which is topped with salted caramel drizzle, and "Sweet Cheese," which includes New York cheesecake and fresh strawberries. The menu also features pastries, gelato and a "build your own" crepe and bubble waffle option.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.