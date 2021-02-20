Long Island Italian Eatery Gets Rave Reviews For Fresh Ingredients, 'Crunchy' Pizza, Service

Fratelli’s serves some unique pizza pies - even by Long Island standards - that have attracted a loyal fan base.

Located on Main Street in Stony Brook, Fratelli’s is a deli and pizzeria that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The menu is extensive and features items such as pizzas topped with Chicken Marsala or Eggplant Rollatini. The Brooklyn pizza is a double-baked Sicilian pie with garlic crust, three kinds of cheese, fresh herbs, oil, and tomato sauce.

Claude Cardin and Eddie Grimm opened Fratelli’s in 2013 with the goal of “satisfying guests with delicious Italian food,” according to the restaurant’s online bio.

Yelp critics were pleased by Fratelli’s use of fresh ingredients and variety. Some people had quibbles about the service while others found it friendly and thorough.

Yelp foodie Jen C. of Bay Shore said she likes the crispiness of Fratelli’s pizza crust as well as their ice coffee.

“Amazing pizza, crust is crunchy and the food is made fresh, great prompt service. Many options available including great ice coffee for a great price,” Jen C. said.

Fratelli’s Italian Eatery, 77 Main St. in Stony Brook is open seven days a week 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact the restaurant at (631) 751-4445 or fratellisitalianeatery.com.

