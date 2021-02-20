Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Increase In Indoor Dining Capacity To Take Effect In NYC
Lifestyle

Long Island Italian Eatery Gets Rave Reviews For Fresh Ingredients, 'Crunchy' Pizza, Service

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Fratelli's of Stony Brook
Fratelli's of Stony Brook Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Fratelli’s serves some unique pizza pies - even by Long Island standards - that have attracted a loyal fan base.

Located on Main Street in Stony Brook, Fratelli’s is a deli and pizzeria that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The menu is extensive and features items such as pizzas topped with Chicken Marsala or Eggplant Rollatini. The Brooklyn pizza is a double-baked Sicilian pie with garlic crust, three kinds of cheese, fresh herbs, oil, and tomato sauce.

Claude Cardin and Eddie Grimm opened Fratelli’s in 2013 with the goal of “satisfying guests with delicious Italian food,” according to the restaurant’s online bio.

Yelp critics were pleased by Fratelli’s use of fresh ingredients and variety. Some people had quibbles about the service while others found it friendly and thorough.

Yelp foodie Jen C. of Bay Shore said she likes the crispiness of Fratelli’s pizza crust as well as their ice coffee.

“Amazing pizza, crust is crunchy and the food is made fresh, great prompt service. Many options available including great ice coffee for a great price,” Jen C. said.

Fratelli’s Italian Eatery, 77 Main St. in Stony Brook is open seven days a week 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact the restaurant at (631) 751-4445 or fratellisitalianeatery.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.