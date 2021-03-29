Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lifestyle

Long Island Eatery Gets High Marks For Steaks, Seafood

Kathy Reakes
Email me

For steak and seafood lovers, there is a Long Island eatery that is getting high marks for serving picture-worthy dishes of both. 

Hooks & Chops in Commack has steadily continued to grow their customer base as they serve the freshest of seafood and USDA prime steaks.

Yelpers seem to love Hooks & Chops as well as the local foodie crowd.

"We came here with friends on Saturday night and I have to say this was the best restaurant experience I've had in years," said one Yelper who went on to stay his pork chop was "moist and tender," and halibut was the "freshest" they have tasted.

Surf & turf.

Yelp

The menu features everything from surf & turf to elegant steak and seafood dishes, all in a comfortable atmosphere, for those who enjoy good food, but not stuffy places.

Another Yelper wrote they would return to the restaurant after having an "excellent meal." 

"Started with a nice bottle of Tuscan red wine, then had the Lobster Bisque Soup and a special app with Figs, gouda, and apples. Both were excellent! Our entrees did not disappoint - Filet Mignon and Lobster tail surf n turf were excellent, one of the best steaks I've had in a long time, cooked perfectly medium-rare. My wife had swordfish which was excellent."

A prime-aged steak.

Yelp

The restaurant also offers a full-service bar, with several people mentioning how good their Old Fashioned cocktails were. As well as an extensive wine list and desserts.

Brunch is served on Sundays for $47 a person with a long list of choices.

Perfect atmosphere! Plenty of space. Not too loud and very inviting. Everyone was polite and the service was great. The food? EXCELLENT!!!!! Everything was cooked to perfection! Highly recommend. This was our first time there and now on our top 10 places to eat!"

Prices are moderate to high. COVID-19 precautions are taken.

The restaurant is located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike.  

