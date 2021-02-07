Long Island Eatery Gets High Marks As Hotspot For Burger Takeout

When a restaurant promises food that's "off the rails," it better be able to deliver on that promise of epic deliciousness.

And judging by online reviews, it seems the year-old burger joint, Boxcar Burgers in Ronkonkoma, is doing just that.

Founded by two self-described “working-class guys,” with a tag line - "food that's off the rails" - this old-school burger joint on Railroad Avenue prides itself on using quality, fresh ingredients, and freshly baked bread.

Owners Steve Cannon and Mike Dorian said they have been in the restaurant businesses for years performing jobs from dishwasher all the way up to executive management, according to the Greater Port Jeff.

Boxcar Burgers, which opened in January 2020, is a standard hamburger restaurant - the owners are going for delicious and affordable, not necessarily fancy or frilly.

Affordability is much appreciated in a landscape where finding a $5 lunch is near impossible. Boxcar burgers start at $3.50.

Among the featured items on the Boxcar's menu are: the Third Roll- a crispy homestyle chicken, melted American Cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and buttermilk ranch dressing sandwich on a potato bun and the Runaway - a custom burger blend topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, crunchy onion rings, and barbecue sauce.

Boxcar does more than hamburgers - the restaurant also serves hotdogs, chicken sandwiches, and milkshakes, among other items.

The Frances “Nash” chicken sandwich is one of the more popular non-burger menu items at Boxcar. It has Nashville hot chicken with melted Jack cheese and sliced jalapenos.

The burger joint is creating a buzz online, where Yelp critics are touting the restaurant’s delicious menu.

Chris C., of Whitestone Queens, raved about his meal.

“Wow, this is 100% my new favorite burger spot! That track sauce and siracha ketchup is next-level good. I went for the double-cheese burger, mac and cheese bites, onion rings, and homemade cookie, everything was reallllly tasty and super fresh. Really friendly staff as well, happy to answer any questions I had. Quality, taste, and passion, that's what makes Boxcar Burgers different.”

Boxcar Burgers is located at 90 Railroad Avenue in Ronkonkoma, NY. The restaurant is open Monday-Sunday. Contact Boxcar at (631) 615-2717 boxcarburgersli.com

