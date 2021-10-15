Long Island Eatery Draws High Marks For Pizza, Pasta

If you're looking for good old fashion Italian food with some new twists and updates, then a favorite spot on Long Island is a place to try.

Opened in 1992, Suffolk County staple Caffe Amici in Selden is known for its homemade pasta nights, as well as for its traditional dishes, yummy pizzas, and specialty Italian cookies and desserts.

It's also known as the type of place that will help you out when food is needed quickly for a sick friend or someone in need, or the go-to place for catering for special events.

But all that aside, the food is the shining star at Amici.

Foodies and Yelpers are quick to award five stars to the restaurant that holds special pasta nights on Monday and Tuesdays where diners can gobble down freshly cooked pasta for only $17.99. The deal also includes a drink, salad or soup, and cannoli, cheesecake, or zeppole for dessert.

"I cannot praise this place enough," said one Yelper. "The food is never bad. The choices are awesome. We Love pasta nights! "

Some menu favorites include lobster ravioli, pasta purses, fettuccine Alfredo, chicken parm, and well, the list gets pretty long.

Others point to the freshness of their dishes and ingredients and the superior service offered.

Another Yelper said: "Amazing food and lovely staff. Beautiful outdoor area with bar, fireplace, and roomy."

So if you are ready for fresh pasta that is sure to fill you up, and plenty of smiling faces, check out Caffe Amici.

The restaurant is located at 353 Independence Plaza in Selden.

