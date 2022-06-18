Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Bodybuilder Admits To Fraudulently Collecting Disability Pay
Lifestyle

Hempstead Eatery Serves Up Best Sandwich In NY, New Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
El Mofongo Restaurant, located at 684 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead
El Mofongo Restaurant, located at 684 Fulton Ave. in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island eatery serves up the best sandwich in New York, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The publication shared a list of the best sandwiches in every state on Friday, March 11.

The website determined that New York's best sandwich is the "Pan Con Lechon" that is served on Long Island at Hempstead's El Mofongo Restaurant.

The Dominican restaurant is located at 684 Fulton Ave.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.