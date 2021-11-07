Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Groundbreaking Starts For Phase 2 Of Major Mixed-Use Hub On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for Phase Two of the $700 million Ronkonkoma Hub in Brookhaven.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for Phase Two of the $700 million Ronkonkoma Hub in Brookhaven. Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor

The second phase of construction of a $700 million major mixed-use development on Long Island is now underway.

The groundbreaking for phase two of construction of the Ronkonkoma Hub in the Suffolk County town of Brookhaven took place on Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

State officials said the second phase will include the creation of:

  • 388 housing units
  • 73,000 square feet of commercial space
  • 15,500 square feet of office space
  • More than 1,200 parking spaces

"The Ronkonkoma Hub will be a major leap forward in building New York's economy and revitalizing the future of Long Island," Hochul said. "This next phase of the Ronkonkoma Hub furthers our commitment to investing in transformative developments to bring residential and commercial spaces to Long Island."

The first phase of the project, which was completed in March of last year, included the creation of Alston Square, a nearly-500 unit apartment community.

The second phase is expected to be complete in late 2024, state officials said.

