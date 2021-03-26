Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Breaking News:
Donations Pour In To Fund For Fallen Firefighter's Two Sons

Kathy Reakes
Jared Lloyd
Jared Lloyd Photo Credit: Spring Valley Fire Department

As the Hudson Valley community mourns the loss of a firefighter and resident in a fire at a senior living facility in Rockland County, the community is showing an outpouring of support through a GoFundMe effort. 

The effort, for Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd, the only fundraiser approved by the fire department, has raised more than $340,000 for the care of Lloyd's two young sons.

Lloyd, 35, who had volunteered with the department for more than 15 years, died while rescuing residents during the fire that started around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley.

The building was destroyed and some 10 residents were injured and two firefighters.

According to the GoFundMe, Lloyd made multiple rescues of residents before he called a mayday and was lost when a portion of the building collapsed.

"As well as being a dedicated firefighter, Jared was a dedicated father to his two sons," the GoFundMe said. "All funds raised will go directly to his family and will be used for his two sons' future."

Lloyd was a graduate of Spring Valley High School and was employed by Altice. His sons are 5 and 6 years old. 

To donate to the GoFundMe effort, click here. 

