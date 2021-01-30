Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Found Dead On Residential Nassau County Street
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Pandemic Leads To Emergence Of Remote Co-Living Spaces

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A man works from a co-living and working space run by Outsite.
A man works from a co-living and working space run by Outsite. Photo Credit: Outsite

An odd blend of community and isolation is springing up amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people seek to work remotely from interesting spaces.

Young professionals who fled big cities at the start of the pandemic in early 2020 are more and more choosing to live in the type of real estate geared toward communal living, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

“Many of those who left were seeking fresh air, more space and distance from infection clusters, but they also found the prospect of being isolated in the country daunting,” the article noted.

Now shared vacation homes, farms and converted hotels are being rented by people seeking space to work and sleep while staying socially distant, but not isolated.

It’s a fine line to walk.

This type of housing arrangement is particularly popular in Europe where solo travel and communal living are more common. Still, remote co-living spaces have popped up in the U.S. as well, including a house in Encinitas, outside of San Diego. It’s run by Outsite, which has other remote co-living spaces in New York, Austin, and LA.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.