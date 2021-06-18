COVID-19: Four Long Island Teens Win Full College Scholarships In NY Vax Incentive Program

Four lucky Long Island teens have won a full-ride college scholarship for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The names of the latest winners for the third round of the "Get A Shot to Make Your Future'' incentive for a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school were announced on Thursday, June 17.

The third-round winners from Long Island are:

Kelly Moscoso-Yanes, Nassau County

Victoria Romero, Nassau County,

Emily Brodsky, Suffolk County

Aleksander Sosa, Suffolk County

Winners receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition and room and board.

New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks. Three drawings remain after this week.

Once a 12- to 17-year-old has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or legal guardian can sign them up for upcoming drawings here.

Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

"The vaccine is the best weapon we have against the COVID virus and although we have hit a 70 percent vaccination rate, we still have more work to do to get every single New Yorker vaccinated," Cuomo said.

