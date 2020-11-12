Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Pair Of Long Island Eateries

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Village Idiot Irish Pub in Oakdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Mannino's in Oakdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a pair of Long Island restaurants.

The alert was issued by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for these eateries, and these dates:

  • Mannino’s Restaurant, located at 1575 Montauk Highway, in Oakdale, between Friday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 4;
  • The Village Idiot Irish Pub, located at 1487 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, between Saturday, Oct. 31 and Monday, Nov. 2

Those who were potentially exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after visiting the restaurant, the health department said.

Those who were at the store during those days should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 outlined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) which include:

  • fever,
  • chills,
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,
  • fatigue,
  • muscle or body aches,
  • headache,
  • new loss of taste or smell,
  • sore throat,
  • congestion or runny nose,
  • nausea or vomiting,
  • diarrhea.

Suffolk County health officials also encourage potentially exposed persons to get tested for COVID-19. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.