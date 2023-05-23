LI Man Charged With Beating Woman, Threatening With Gun In Roslyn Heights

The incident took place in Nassau County around 6:15 p.m., Monday, May 22 in Roslyn Heights.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the victim, age 55, of Suffolk County in Wyandanch was traveling with Derrick Bonds, age 49, also of Wyandanch, in his blue-colored 2016 Mazda.

After receiving a telephone call, Bonds became aggressive and started yelling at the victim that he was in control and that the victim was going to do what he told her to do, police said.

Police said when the victim told Bonds that she was not going to do anything he said, he became very angry, and with the back of his hand he struck the victim’s left cheek and lip causing pain and a laceration; he began yelling that he was going to retrieve his gun that was in a black bag in the vehicle.

Bonds then pulled the car over; stopped on the side of the road he exited to retrieve the weapon. The victim in fear of her safety, jumped into the driver’s seat and fled the scene, leaving Bonds on the roadway, police said.

The victim drove to a safe location and called the police alerting them that there may be a gun in the vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the victim extremely upset and in need of medical assistance; she was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation.

Bonds was located in front of 220 Mineola Ave. and placed under arrest.

He was charged with:

Assault

Menacing

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful possession of certain ammunition-feeding devices

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, May 23 in Hempstead.

