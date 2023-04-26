Last Seen In Hempstead: Police Search For Teen, Seek Public's Aid

Police are urging the public to help locate a missing Long Island teenager named Franklin Zuniga.

According to a release by the Nassau County police department, Zuniga was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24, in the vicinity of 299 Jackson Avenue in Hempstead.

He was reported missing at 9 p.m. that same day.

Zuniga is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion.

He is five-foot-two and approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The teen was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and red and blue sneakers.

Nassau detectives are asking anyone who has information about Zuniga’s possible whereabouts to call 911 or contact Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All calls will remain confidential.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.