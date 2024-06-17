Fair 63°

Long Island Expressway Lane Closures In Hempstead Announced

A new set of overnight lane closures, which will affect a nearly 30-mile stretch of the Long Island Expressway, has been announced.

Multiple westbound LIE lanes will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, June 17.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Pexels via john-guccione-www-advergroup-com
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

Beginning Monday, June 17, and lasting for about two weeks, the HOV and left lanes of the westbound side will be subject to close across both Suffolk and Nassau counties, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced.

The closures, which will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights, will span from Exit 64 (State Route 112) in Brookhaven to Exit 33 (Lakeville Road or Community Drive) in North Hempstead.

During those times, crews will be installing new and highly reflective pavement markings.

NYSDOT added that the closures are weather-permitting and reminded motorists to move over a lane while driving near highway workers. 

