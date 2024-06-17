Long Island Expressway Lane Closures In Hempstead Announced

Beginning Monday, June 17, and lasting for about two weeks, the HOV and left lanes of the westbound side will be subject to close across both Suffolk and Nassau counties, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced.

The closures, which will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights, will span from Exit 64 (State Route 112) in Brookhaven to Exit 33 (Lakeville Road or Community Drive) in North Hempstead.

During those times, crews will be installing new and highly reflective pavement markings.

NYSDOT added that the closures are weather-permitting and reminded motorists to move over a lane while driving near highway workers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.