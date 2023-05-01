Fair 57°

Know Him? Police Search For North Bellmore Alleged Credit Card, ID Thief

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say broke into a Long Island resident's car and stole multiple cards, including their identification.

Police said they are searching for a man who, on Friday, April 14, entered a North Bellmore resident's car and removed multiple credit cards as well as the person's driver's license.
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred in North Bellmore at 3:20 a.m. on Friday, April 14, according to the Nassau County Police.

As seen on a dash cam, the suspect allegedly broke into the victim's 2021 Volkswagen, which was parked on Elderberry Road.

He then went through the victim’s bag, which had been left in the car, and took multiple credit cards and their license, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair and a medium build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark pants, a dark sweatshirt, a surgical face mask, and a baseball hat with the word “lotto” on it.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All calls will remain confidential. 

