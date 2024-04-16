Fair 61°

Know Anything? Police Search For Anti-Semitic Graffiti Artist In East Meadow

Police are searching for the person they say is behind anti-Semitic graffiti done at several Long Island homes and more.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
The suspect last struck in East Meadow on Monday, April 15, Nassau County Police said.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers reported seeing the offensive graffiti drawn on the PVC fencing of a house on Cedar Lane.

An investigation led authorities to believe the same person was behind similar anti-Semitic graffiti done on other Cedar Lane home fences as well as on the sidewalk of 1400 Prospect Lane.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. Additional details, including what the perpetrator looks like, were not released, though a video of the alleged artist was shared.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

