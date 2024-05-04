The Water Emergency occurred on Friday, May 3 at 9:20 p.m. in Massapequa.

Nassau County Police received a call from 911 about a jet skier in distress near Great Island.

A Nassau County aviation helicopter and marine unit used their spotlights to locate the jet ski.

It had struck a sandbar and become disabled.

Marine Bureau 6 safely transported the operator back to Wantagh Park, and no injuries were reported.

As warm weather approaches, the Nassau County Police Department advises personal watercraft operators to remain aware of their navigational surroundings and sunset timings and have all the proper safety equipment on board.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.