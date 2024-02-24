Human Remains Found Near Busy Rockville Centre Intersection

The incident happened Friday afternoon, Feb. 23 in Rockville Centre.

The Rockville Centre Police Department received a 911 call for possible human remains in the wooded area southwest of Peninsula Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue.

Upon officers’ arrival, they noticed an abandoned encampment and discovered human skeletal remains beneath a collapsed tent.

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

The remains were removed from the scene and brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for further examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.