Holiday Bust: 4 Arrested For Selling Illegal Fireworks At Nassau Stores

The arrests occurred on Wednesday, July 3 at stores across Nassau County following an investigation by the Nassau County Police’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit.

Authorities said the investigation stemmed from multiple community complaints against businesses in the area.

Police made arrests at each of the following locations:

INC Convenience Store, located at 695 Main Street in South Farmingdale;

Wittenburg Enterprises Convenience, located at 628 Wantagh Avenue in Levittown;

Rainbow Card Gallery, located at 578 Stewart Avenue in Bethpage; and

OK GO Gas Station, located at 767 Wantagh Avenue in Levittown.

Four people total were arrested.

Each was charged with unlawfully selling fireworks and was issued appearance tickets.

