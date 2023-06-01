Update: Missing Valley Stream Teen Found

A teenager who may have needed medical attention has been found, police said.

Camrin Weiss, aged 17, who had last been seen in Valley Stream on the morning of Wednesday, May 31, has been located, Nassau County Police announced,

Officials did not provide additional information on where Weiss was found.

Original story:

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Long Island boy who may be in need of medical attention.

Camrin Weiss, aged 17, was last seen on Wood Lane in Valley Stream on the morning of Wednesday, May 31, according to Nassau County police.

Weiss is described as being around 5-foot-5 and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

He has hazel eyes and brown hair. Additionally, he has a scar from ear to ear on the top of his head, approximately an inch and a half from his hairline.

Weiss was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt. He doesn’t have any known destinations.

Detectives urge anyone with information on Weiss’ whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All callers will remain anonymous.

