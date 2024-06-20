Update: Missing Glen Head Man Found

A missing man with dementia has been located, police said.

Yves LaRochelle, age 72, had been last seen in Glen Head on the afternoon of Monday, June 17.

Authorities announced on Wednesday, June 19 that the man had been found.

Additional details, including where he was located and his current condition, were not released.

Original Story:

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a vulnerable adult who went missing from Long Island.

Yves LaRochelle, age 72, was last seen in Glen Head on Monday, June 17, according to the Nassau County Police and New York State Missing Person’s Clearinghouse.

LaRochelle was spotted on Frost Pond Road at about 3 p.m. that day before disappearing.

Authorities said LaRochelle has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. LaRochelle has gray hair, brown eyes, and a goatee.

When he was last seen, he was wearing blue or dark jeans and an unknown color long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information regarding LaRochelle’s location is urged to contact 911 or the Nassau County Police Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All calls will remain anonymous.

