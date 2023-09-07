Update: Missing Teen Last Seen In Westbury Found

A teenager who was last seen on Long Island has been located.

Nassau County Police announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6 that 13-year-old Estefania Cruz had been found.

Cruz had last been seen on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. in Westbury.

Additional details regarding her location and condition were not provided by police.

Original story:

Police have asked the community for assistance in locating a teenager who has been missing for two days.

Estefania Cruz, age 13, was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police.

She was last seen wearing all black with red shoes.

Cruz is described as being 5-foot-7 and approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and police said her hair is red or auburn.

Anyone with information on Cruz’s location is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

