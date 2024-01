As of around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, PSEG Long Island reported 371 outages, with 243 in Suffolk County and 128 in Nassau County.

Widespread wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph are being reported with gusts up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to decrease from west to east across the area Sunday evening, says the weather service.

