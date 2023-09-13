Groucho Marx's Former Great Neck Home Hits Market For $2.3 Million

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial-style Long Island residence sits on a .47-acre lot furnished with “regal old growth” and plenty of greenery, according to the listing from Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

“Exuding charm,” the home also boasts “a conveniently located terraced dining patio” just outside of the kitchen and an additional flagstone patio overlooking “lovely, secluded” gardens – making it “perfect for relaxing and entertaining outdoors,” the listing states.

Built in 1923, the home, with both Tudor and storybook-style architectural nods, was once home to comedian, actor, writer, and singer Julius Henry “Groucho” Marx, as recognized by the Great Neck Historical Society.

The bushy-browed and mustached icon lived in the house from 1923 to 1931.

According to the listing, Marx left the home in 1931 to relocate to Hollywood, as his fame was starting to skyrocket from the dozens of movies he made with his four brothers as part of the comedy group the Marks Brothers.

He'd later go on to host the game show "You Bet Your Life," which ran for 11 seasons and ended in 1961.

The residence sits high above the street and underwent an expansion in 2014, notably adding a portico that opens into an airy, sky-lit foyer.

The primary suite features a “spa-inspired en suite” with marble floors, a spa tub, and an oversized shower.

New buyers can enjoy working from home in the third-floor office, which offers built-ins that stretch across the wall and a cedar storage closet.

The single-family home is air-conditioned to make all months of the year comfortable, and the sprawling 20,500 square-foot lot with “lush landscaping” makes it a year-round escape for anyone staying within its walls.

“This beautiful…Colonial residence with an expanded floor plan offers gracious living and entertaining in a delightful landscaped setting,” Daniel Gale Sotheby's said.

