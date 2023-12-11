The Republican ex-congressman is currently in talks with federal prosecutors for a possible plea deal in his 23-count criminal case, according to a filing in Central Islip federal court on Monday, Dec. 11.

In the joint filing, US Attorney Breon Peace and Santos asked the court to schedule the next status conference in approximately 30 days, saying “the parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial.”

“The parties wish to continue those negotiations over the next thirty days and respectfully submit that the ends of justice served by such an excludable delay outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial.”

Prosecutors also asked the judge to bump up Santos’ trial date to May or June 2024 should they fail to reach a plea agreement. Santos is currently scheduled to stand trial in September 2024.

His attorney opposes the government’s request for an earlier trial, the filing shows.

The former congressman is scheduled to appear back in court at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, for a status conference.

Santos – whose former 3rd District represents parts of Nassau County and Queens – was expelled from the House in an historic vote on Friday, Dec. 1.

His ouster came on the heels of a damning House Ethics Committee report finding “substantial evidence” that he had committed crimes.

Santos is facing 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Two of his former campaign staffers have already pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

