Gang Member Shot At Rival In Westbury After Social Media Fight, Jury Finds

Elijah Giron faced his conviction after only three hours of jury deliberation on Tuesday, Feb. 27, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

On January 9, 2023, Giron, who is a member of the Latin Kings gang, was in Westbury when, just after 11 p.m., he got out of a car and shot four rounds at another person before fleeing.

The person, who was believed to be an enemy of the Latin Kings gang, was in a fight on social media with Giron before the shooting.

When he was arrested over a week later, investigators found that Giron was hiding 200 pills in his sock and three more in his waistband.

The pills, which were pressed to look like prescription medication, were discovered to be fentanyl pills.

"My office will aggressively prosecute gang members who utilize violence and sell deadly drugs because every family in Nassau County deserves to live in a safe environment,” said District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Giron was found guilty of the following charges:

Attempted murder;

Criminal use of a firearm, first- and second-degree;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, third- and seventh-degree;

Attempted assault; and

Criminal possession of a weapon.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, April 24, where he faces up to 49 years in prison.

