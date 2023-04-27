Game Over: Trio Robs North New Hyde Park Game Stop, Police Say

The trio allegedly robbed a North New Hyde Park Game Stop, located at 1542 Union Turnpike, at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, according to Nassau County Police Department officers.

Authorities said that upon entering the store, one of the three men motioned that he had a weapon and order the store clerk to get on the floor.

During that time, the two other suspects removed multiple video game consoles.

Police reported that the men fled on foot in an unknown direction. All three men were described only as Black men wearing face masks.

No injuries were reported.

Nassau detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding the robbery call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

All calls will be kept confidential.

