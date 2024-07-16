'FTC Worker' Scams New Hyde Park Victim Out Of $390K In Gold Bars, Police Say

Nassau County Police arrested Yash Shah, age 25, of Baldwin, on suspicion of grand larceny on Tuesday, July 16.

According to detectives, in early June 2023 a 73-year-old New Hyde Park man received a notification on his computer telling him that his device had been compromised and that he needed to contact the phone number shown.

When the victim called the number, someone claiming to work for the Federal Trade Commission instructed him to buy six gold bars totaling nearly $390,000 from JM Bullion.

The victim complied and a man later showed up at his door to collect the gold bars.

Following a joint investigation with Suffolk County Police and the FBI, detectives identified Shah as the suspect. He is charged with one count of second-degree grand larceny.

Nassau County Police urged the public to be on alert for similar scams and to remind vulnerable friends and relatives about potential fraud schemes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.