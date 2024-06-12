Freeport Man Drives Drunk With 3-Year-Old Son, Police Say

It happened on Saturday, June 8 in Roosevelt, according to Nassau County Police.

At about 9:50 p.m. that evening, 32-year-old Abidan Sorto-Benitez was driving his 2004 Honda Civic near the intersection of Branch Place and Conlon Road when he hit a curb, which rendered his car inoperable.

Officers who arrived at the scene reported that Sorto-Benitez had glassy eyes and had breath that smelled of alcohol.

He failed a sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Sorto-Benitez’s 3-year-old son, who was in the car at the time of the incident, was placed in the custody of a family member.

Sorto-Benitez, who is from Freeport, is charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under 16 (Leadnra’s Law);

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Driving while intoxicated; and

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, June 14.

