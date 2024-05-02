Fit For An Heir: Mansion Listed At $10.8 Million In Locust Valley

“Buttonball Hill,” located at 52 Piping Rock Road in Locust Valley, is looking for its next owner.

The Georgian-style estate was built in 1929 for Vanderbilt heir AC Schermerhorn, who was a stockbroker and more, according to its listing.

Since then, it continued its distinguished legacy by housing Sterling Brinkley, who was a partner at Lehman Brothers and senior partner at Morgan Schiff & Co.

Now, listed at a cool $10.8 million, it’s ready for its next adventure.

With six beds and eight baths, the 7,900-square-foot home boasts a red brick and clapboard facade with a slate roof that stands among a lush landscape and walled perennial garden.

The grounds also house a pool and a tennis court, perfect for blowing off steam after a long day.

Inside, the estate has high ceilings and wood floors. It keeps its history alive with original period details, including classic arched and pediment-topped doorways.

Six fireplaces are sure to keep the family warm during the winter months, while the historical home has been given an updated air conditioning unit for the summer.

Through it all, Buttonball Hill has withstood the test of time, its listing states, claiming it offers “ a luxurious and refined lifestyle perfect for today's living and entertaining.”

For more information and pictures, click here.

