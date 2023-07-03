Firework Fright: Man Arrested For Housing Hundreds Of Explosives In Massapequa, Police Say

On Saturday, July 1 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Nassau County Police arrested Massapequa resident Michael Masone, aged 37, for unlawfully possessing fireworks.

According to the police department, 113 cases of fireworks and 400 mortars were seized by the Arson Bomb Squad from Masone’s home.

In a statement, Nassau County Police reminded residents that the use of explosives, including fireworks, is illegal and “extremely dangerous.”

It continued, “For the safety and security of all residents and visitors, Nassau County Police will continue their zero-tolerance approach regarding the possession and illegal use of fireworks.”

Masone is charged with:

Explosives — licenses and certificates

Unlawful storage of explosives

Unlawfully possessing fireworks

He is next scheduled to appear at First District Court on Thursday, July 13.

