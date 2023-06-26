Locate Her Family: Community Asked For Assistance After Woman Found In Lawrence

On Sunday, June 25, Nassau County Police reported that an unidentified woman was found in Lawrence at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Now identified as 61-year-old Yvonne Rodriguez, she is described as being 5-foot-7, 130 pounds

She has brown curly hair and brown eyes and was found wearing a black long-sleeve sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and tan sneakers.

Though Rodriguez has been identified, police are still searching for the woman’s family contact information.

Anyone who has details on how to contact Rodriguez’s family is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911.

