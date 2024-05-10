Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Feeling Lucky? Prize-Winning Lotto Ticket Sold At This Baldwin Store

One Long Islander is tens of thousands of dollars richer after this store announced it sold a winning lottery ticket.

Conoco, located at&nbsp;1919 Grand Avenue in Baldwin.

Sophie Grieser
Lottery officials announced on Friday, May 10 that the ticket was sold the day before at Conoco, located at 1919 Grand Avenue in Baldwin.

The top-prize-winning Take 5 Midday ticket is worth $20,278.50 and was part of Thursday, May 9 drawing.

Winning Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Officials also reminded participants that prizes of any amount can claimed up to one year after the drawing date. 

