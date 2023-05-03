Fatal Island Park Hit-Run Suspect Indicted: DA

Centereach resident Corey Henson, age 32, was arraigned on Wednesday, May 3 for charges that he not only struck and killed a man while driving drunk, but fled the scene, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

According to the charges, the DA said, Henson was driving drunk on the night of July 11, 2022.

The victim of the crash, Dodanim Emanuel Chavez, age 30, of Island Park, was with two friends who were helping him move from one home to a new one.

At approximately 9:07 p.m., Chavez was standing on Long Beach Road next to his friend’s pickup truck when he was struck, allegedly by Henson in his 2022 Ford Transit Connect.

Chavez suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital.

The DA reported that Henson continued to drive and eventually crashed his van into a guardrail on South Main Street in Freeport.

Henson’s van was towed, and on July 13, 2022, when he went to the tow yard to claim it, he was arrested by the Nassau County PD and Freeport PD.

According to a subsequent investigation, Henson allegedly had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages in a two-hour time span before getting behind the wheel the night of the incident.

In all, Henson is charged with:

Manslaughter;

Vehicular manslaughter;

Leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death;

Assault; and

Driving while intoxicated.

He pleaded not guilty and his license was suspended.

Henson is due back in court Thursday, June 6. If convicted, he faces up to seven-and-one-third to 22 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.