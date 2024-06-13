Nassau County Police say detectives were conducting an investigation in Baldwin on Talmadge Drive when they saw smoke emanating from a residence at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.

The detectives entered the home to search for any occupants until they were driven back by heavy smoke, heat, and flames.

Officers from the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and Baldwin Fire Department members were able to make entry later inside and located an adult man with extensive burns.

He was removed and transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, June 12 at noontime. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

