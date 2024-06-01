Fair 68°

Lindenhurst Man Killed In Southern State Crash In Oyster Bay

One person was killed in a crash on the Southern State Parkway involving two vehicles.

Responding New York State Police troopers observed the vehicles involved in the crash: a white Toyota Camry and a black Chevrolet Colorado.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet
It happened around 2 p.m. Friday, May 31 in Oyster Bay.

The Colorado was overturned, with EMS evaluating the operator. 

The driver, Thomas Bayer, age 57, of Lindenhurst, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow where he later died from his injuries. 

The operator of the white Toyota Camry was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) responded to the scene assist in the investigation.

The crash is under investigation and police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

