Families Rally To Support East Norwich School Torched In Blaze

When Harmony Heights Residential and Day School went up in flames during the early hours of Monday, May 15, families and supporters of the therapeutic school wasted no time before springing into action.

The school, which has been in operation for nearly 50 years, aims to provide an education to students who suffer from conditions such as depression, eating disorders, self-injurious behaviors, and more.

“Harmony has always been there for my family and me and countless other families like ours,” wrote Laura Neville, the parent of a former Harmony Heights student and creator of a GoFundMe to help support the school in its time of need.

“Now is the time for all of US to be there for Harmony and to show our support.”

With the fire destroying a portion of its East Norwich school, students have had to move to remote learning.

Neville wrote in the fundraiser that while Harmony Heights has insurance, it will not cover many of the events slotted for the coming weeks, such as finals, Regents exams, and graduation.

“I know that I speak for many other parents and students whose lives have also been made better by Harmony,” she said, adding that “while I know they will come through this better and stronger than ever, I know that being supported by the community they’ve served for 49 years will mean a great deal to them.”

In the first two days, the fundraiser has raised $3,805 to support the school, which may not be a surprise to some – according to comments left on a recent Facebook post by Harmony Heights about the fire, it appears to be revered for providing a safe haven for students.

“I wouldn’t be here today without Harmony Heights!” wrote previous student Lori Danoff Poulos.

Jane Lon echoed the sentiment, writing, “The best thing that happened to me.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

