Fallen Menorah Causes Fire At Woodbury Home

It happened on Wednesday, Dec. 13 in Woodbury, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

At around 8:15 p.m., one of the candles in the family’s menorah fell over, igniting the tablecloth and spreading to a chair.

Police said the fire department was able to stop the fire with a fire extinguisher and reported that no residents were injured.

As a result of the accidental fire, the department reminded citizens to light candles in well-ventilated areas away from vents and drafts and on heat-resistant surfaces.

Additionally, they emphasized not to move a lit candle and to never leave it unattended.

