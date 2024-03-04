Exiled Congressman Turned Reality TV Star? 2 George Santos Productions In Works, He Claims

Poll Will you watch the George Santos documentary? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Will you watch the George Santos documentary? Yes 50%

The Republican ex-lawmaker told City & State New York he’s been busy working on both a documentary and a reality TV show since being ousted from his 3rd District House seat representing parts of Nassau County and Queens.

“So there’s just so many things that I’m working on now that I prefer to engage in instead of going into a messy primary to take on (newly sworn-in Democratic Rep.) Tom Suozzi,” Santos told the outlet.

The 35-year-old is participating in a documentary about his life that’s being directed by filmmaker Jenner Furst, The New York Times reports. Furst also directed the wildly popular 2019 Hulu documentary, “Fyre Fraud,” about the fraudulent Fyre music festival in the Bahamas.

For his participation in the project, Santos will be paid an archival materials fee that will cover pictures and videos, along with “a lot of personal stuff that people have never seen,” Furst told the outlet.

Santos did not reveal any details about the purported reality TV show.

The former congressman is facing 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial in September.

Two of his former campaign staffers have already pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

