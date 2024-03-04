Elmont's Belmont Park Renovation Project Announces Expected Completion Date

On Monday, March 4, the governor’s office announced that the construction at Belmont Park — which will modernize the racing facilities — is on track to be completed in late 2026.

The park’s updates, which include more greenspace and a brand-new clubhouse with top-notch amenities, are expected to be ready to go for the June 2026 Belmont Stakes race prior to its official opening date, which is slotted for September of that year.

Related Story: Belmont Stakes Moving To Saratoga Race Course In 2024

Besides the new suites, lounges, and eateries in the new grandstand, the New York Racing Association’s project plans to increase greenspace at the racetrack, as well as winterize the building and add synthetic tracks in order to allow for year-long race events.

Every part of the park is expected to be updated, including the backstretch, which will have an improved medical facility, a new security system, and three new dormitories.

Demolition of the current clubhouse and grandstand is set to begin in March and continue through July 2024. Starting in early 2025, the new building will take shape, if all goes according to plan.

Hochul said in a statement that the renovations will generate $1 billion in construction-related economic impact, creating thousands of jobs, and is expected to pull $155 million annually once the new park is opened for racing and non-racing activities.

What's more, the new-and-improved Belmont Park will be functioning in time and ready to host the 2026 Breeder's Cup World Championship, should the opportunity to host the iconic race arise.

Last renovated over 60 years ago, Belmont Park is one of the country’s major thoroughbred racetracks, a legacy it hopes to continue with modernization efforts.

Months prior to the renovation update, it was announced that the June 2024 Belmont Stakes race, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, would be held at the Saratoga Race Course for the first time in over 150 years.

Tickets for the Belmont Stakes Day on Saturday, June 8, are currently sold out; however, tickets for the other days of the festival (June 6, 7, and 9) are available to purchase here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.