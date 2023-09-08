Duo Admit Guilt For Murder, Robbery In Freeport

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Nassau County District Attorney announced that Eric Baldwin, age 27, and Corey Grier, age 29, pleaded guilty to charges including murder and robbery, respectively, for their roles in a September 2021 incident.

The DA’s Office said that on Sept. 10, 2021, victim James Diamond, age 28, and a friend drove to a Long Beach law firm to pick up a check that Diamond was awarded as part of a lawsuit.

Diamond, who was from Long Beach, picked up his check, which was worth $55,000.

He and his friend picked up Grier and drove to a check-cashing business.

Afterward, Grier directed the pair to drive to South Bay Avenue in Freeport.

Diamond and his friend got out of the car to attempt to deposit the cash at a local bank.

While they were gone, Grier called Baldwin and another person, Todd Brant, and told them to meet him at South Bay Avenue.

The duo, accompanied by yet another person, Akeem Chambers, met up with Grier, and when Diamond and his friend got back, Chambers and Baldwin reportedly made the duo get out of the car at gunpoint.

After a struggle, Baldwin shot Diamond in the chest, took his bag of cash, and ran.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Diamond was a talented tradesman and aspiring musician who had his entire life in front of him,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

Baldwin pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Murder;

Robbery, both first- and second-degree; and

Criminal possession of a weapon

For his part, Grier pleaded guilty to:

Robbery, first-degree; and

Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts.

All of his charges for both men are violent felonies.

Baldwin is due back in court on Monday, Nov. 13, where he faces a sentence of 25 years to life for the murder charge.

Chambers and Brant are being prosecuted federally for their involvement in the incident and additional violent crimes, the DA’s Office said.

