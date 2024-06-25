Fair 88°

Duo Accused Of Skimming Cards At Nassau County Banks

Two men on Long Island were arrested after police said they set up card skimming devices multiple times at local banks.

Pavel Olewski, age 30, and&nbsp;Andrei Stefan, age 36.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
According to Nassau County Police, the pair was caught following a Franklin Square incident on Saturday, June 22.

On that day, a witness reported seeing two men — later identified as Pavel Olewski, age 30, and Andrei Stefan, age 36 — placed a skimming device on the ATM at Ridgewood Savings Bank, located at 1010 Hempstead Turnpike.

Further investigation revealed that the two men were responsible for a number of other incidents not only at the Ridgewood Savings Bank in Franklin Square (where Stefan allegedly placed a skimming device five other times in the month of June), but at the branch at 2080 Bellmore Avenue in Bellmore.

Olewski reportedly assisted Stefan with the scheme three times.

Both men are charged with unlawful possession of a skimmer device. Stefan is facing seven counts, while Olewski was given four counts.

Each of the men pleaded not guilty at their arraignments. Stefan is due back at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, July 10, while Olewski is due to appear there on Monday, July 15.

Additional information, including where the men are each from, was not available.  

