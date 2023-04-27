Overcast 54°

Drunk Driver Hits Massapequa Home, Cocaine Discovered In Car: Police

In addition to allegedly driving while intoxicated, authorities also discovered what they believed to be cocaine in the driver's car.

A 20-year-old Valley Stream man, James Wheeler, was allegedly intoxicated when he struck a home with his car on the night of Wednesday, April 16, police said.
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 26 in Massapequa.

James Wheeler, 20, of Valley Stream, was driving his 2022 Ford Ranger at 11 p.m. when he struck a home on Denise Street.

When police arrived at the scene, Wheeler was arrested without incident and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Wheeler was also found to be in possession of two plastic straws and a substance that appeared to be cocaine.

Police reported that there were no injuries or structural damage to the home.

Wheeler is charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Driving while ability impaired by alcohol
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

He is due back at First District Court on Thursday, June 8. 

