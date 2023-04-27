Drunk Driver Hits Massapequa Home, Cocaine Discovered In Car: Police

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 26 in Massapequa.
James Wheeler, 20, of Valley Stream, was driving his 2022 Ford Ranger at 11 p.m. when he struck a home on Denise Street.
When police arrived at the scene, Wheeler was arrested without incident and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Wheeler was also found to be in possession of two plastic straws and a substance that appeared to be cocaine.
Police reported that there were no injuries or structural damage to the home.
Wheeler is charged with:
- Driving while intoxicated
- Driving while ability impaired by alcohol
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
He is due back at First District Court on Thursday, June 8.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.