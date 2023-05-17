Drugs At Daycare: Hempstead Man Sentenced For Selling Narcotics, Attempted Murder, DA Says

On Monday, May 15, 26-year-old Lex Lloyd of Hempstead was sentenced to 14 years behind bars for multiple charges relating to the alleged crimes, the Nassau County District Attorney’s office announced.

As part of a search warrant from an investigation that began in October 2019, detectives recovered 520 grams of cocaine, 50 oxycodone pills, two narcotics presses, and several bullets at Lloyd’s home.

An investigation determined that Lloyd and his codefendant (Anthony Austin) conducted their narcotics business out of unlicensed daycare facilities in Hempstead and Queens.

Lloyd reportedly prepared cocaine using acetone in the play area of the Hempstead daycare.

Additionally, Lloyd is accused of attempting to murder his girlfriend’s former partner.

In December of 202, Lloyd threatened the former partner with a gun while the man was holding hands with his 3-year-old son.

Then, in February 2021, he shot the victim in the back while the victim’s son sat in the car nearby. He was arrested the day after this incident.

Lloyd pleaded guilty to the following:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree assault

First-degree criminal use of a firearm

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Second-degree conspiracy

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Endangering the welfare of a child (three counts)

Menacing

In addition to his 14-year sentence, Lloyd must have five years of post-release supervision.

Lloyd was arrested as part of a narcotics investigation named Operation Honeycomb, which recovered thousands of grams of cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, and heroin, along with nearly $400,000 cash and dozens of firearms.

