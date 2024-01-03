Driver Nabbed For Abusing Hempstead 14-Year-Old: Police

Nassau County Police announced the arrest of 56-year-old Jose Amaya of Hempstead, which happened following the alleged abuse and the ensuing argument between the victim’s parents and Amaya on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to police, Amaya was a self-employed car driver entrusted to drive a 14-year-old girl to and from school in Hempstead.

However, on multiple occasions, Amaya reportedly abused her during these rides.

It is unclear how long the alleged abuse continued.

Once the victim’s parents were told by their daughter about Amaya’s actions, the parties got into a verbal altercation soon broken up by police.

Amaya was charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due back in court on Friday, Jan. 5.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have also been a victim of Amaya’s to call 911 or the Nassau County Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.