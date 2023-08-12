Double-Fatal Crash: Syosset Man Accused Of Driving Drunk After SUV, Ferrari Collide

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in Laurel Hollow.

According to detectives, Sotirios Spanos, age 32, of Syosset, was operating a 2023 Acura MDX, traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard in the vicinity of Moored Hill Road when he crossed over the yellow divider and collided with a 2013 Ferrari Convertible traveling westbound.

The passenger of the Ferrari, a 37-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The driver,a 37-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Spanos, who remained at the scene, was intoxicated at the time of the accident and was placed under arrest without incident.

The identity of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

Spanos has been charged with:

Aggravated vehicular homicide,

Two counts of manslaughter,

Two counts of assault,

Driving while intoxicated,

Reckless driving.

He will be arraigned on Sunday, Aug.13 at First District Court in Hempstead.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.