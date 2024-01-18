DNA Technology Identifies 9/11 Victim As Oyster Bay Resident

On Thursday, Jan. 18, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced alongside the city’s Chief Medical Examiner that the Long Island man has been identified as Oyster Bay resident John Ballantine Niven.

Niven is the 1,650th person to be identified through advanced DNA analysis of remains recovered from the attack.

In his obituary, Nivens, who was 44 at the time he died, was described as a dedicated father who enjoyed weekend trips with his family.

“Our solemn promise to find answers for families using the latest advances in science stands as strong today as in the immediate days after the World Trade Center attacks,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham.

“This new identification attests to our agency’s unwavering commitment and the determination of our scientists.”

New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has continued to use new advances in science since 2001 to identify as many of the 2,753 people killed in the attacks as possible.

Recent identifications, including Niven’s, have been made possible by using next-generation sequencing technology. This is more sensitive and rapid than traditional DNA techniques and has been used by the US military to identify the remains of missing servicemembers.

As of publication, around 1,103 victims, or 40 percent of those who died on 9/11, have yet to be identified.

Two other new identifications were made in September 2023, but the victims' names were withheld at their families’ request.

“While the pain from the enormous losses on September 11th never leaves us, the possibility of new identifications can offer solace to the families of victims,” Adams said.

“I'm grateful for the ongoing work…that honors the memory of John Ballantine Niven and all those we lost.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.